Mars and the moon set up a show in the night sky on Friday. In areas where the sky is clear, the celestial event was visible. Skywatchers located in Patagonia, the sparsely populated region at the southern end of South America saw the moon hide behind Mars. Although Mars and the nearly full moon will appear side by side, Mars won't loom as large as the moon. The Red Planet has made its closest approach to Earth as the two appeared to hang close to each other in the night sky. The conjunction started at 11:35 pm ET on Friday, October 2, with the closest approach seen after midnight. People took to the internet sharing pictures of moon and Mars. The duo looked quite stunning together! See All Planets of the Solar System Along With The Moon Tonight in a Rare Sighting! Here Is the Time Table For The Stunning Celestial Event.

Both Mars and moon appeared in the east, but then it moved westward as the night progressed at around 2 am ET. The pair will hit their highest points in the southern sky. Mars orbits the sun every 26 months. This brings Mars to its 'once-in-two-years opposition' in our sky, according to EarthSky, and will reach opposition October 14. Mars will be only 1.27% as large as the disk of the moon. However, to the naked eye, it will appear not as a disk, but as a non-twinkling "star." Harvest Moon 2020 Photos And Video: Gorgeous Full Moon Graces the Night Skies in October.

After the Harvest Full Moon, Las Vegas also saw a glimpse of the full moon and Mars. “Mars is only days away from making its closest approach to Earth on Oct. 6, while arriving at its best opposition until 2035 on October 13,” explains space.com. Earth will pass between Mars and the sun on October 13. Mars’ travel brings the red planet closer to Earth than it has been in a two-year period. Earth’s closest neighbour and the red planet won’t be this close for another 15 years.

