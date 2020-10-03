Mars and the moon set up a show in the night sky on Friday. In areas where the sky is clear, the celestial event was visible. Skywatchers located in Patagonia, the sparsely populated region at the southern end of South America saw the moon hide behind Mars. Although Mars and the nearly full moon will appear side by side, Mars won't loom as large as the moon. The Red Planet has made its closest approach to Earth as the two appeared to hang close to each other in the night sky. The conjunction started at 11:35 pm ET on Friday, October 2, with the closest approach seen after midnight. People took to the internet sharing pictures of moon and Mars. The duo looked quite stunning together! See All Planets of the Solar System Along With The Moon Tonight in a Rare Sighting! Here Is the Time Table For The Stunning Celestial Event.

Both Mars and moon appeared in the east, but then it moved westward as the night progressed at around 2 am ET. The pair will hit their highest points in the southern sky. Mars orbits the sun every 26 months. This brings Mars to its 'once-in-two-years opposition' in our sky, according to EarthSky, and will reach opposition October 14. Mars will be only 1.27% as large as the disk of the moon. However, to the naked eye, it will appear not as a disk, but as a non-twinkling "star." Harvest Moon 2020 Photos And Video: Gorgeous Full Moon Graces the Night Skies in October.

Stunning!

The Moon and Mars rise tonight: pic.twitter.com/4mPTBqg91Z — David Pecotić (@djp1974) October 3, 2020

Gorgeous!

What a Sight!

The moon, mars, and a glare spot sending us comparative bubble analytics on the debate. pic.twitter.com/yn0qL2IKLo — Kevin Boyle (@kevinboyle747) October 3, 2020

Yes!

Everyone go outside and look at the moon!!!!! The dot beside it is Mars! pic.twitter.com/0gh7NQ5pIA — Kate Bueckert (@Kate_in_Guelph) October 3, 2020

Moon And Mars Conjunction!

Moon-Mars Conjunction: I hope you had a chance to see the Moon-Mars conjunction overnight. Mars is bright and red, as it is days away from its closest approach to Earth until 2035. This picture from Deborah Weatherly. pic.twitter.com/7OLUZGoBxe — Davis Nolan (@DavisNolan) October 3, 2020

Beautiful!

Watch The Video Below:

The Moon and Mars being beautiful together at 5 am 😌 pic.twitter.com/cJ4625JK85 — brooke ⁷🌙 cowboy johnny (@taekatsuki) October 3, 2020

When the Red Planet Gives a Glimpse:

The moon and Mars were STUNNING last night! 😍😍 Not the world's greatest photo.. nothing could do it justice! pic.twitter.com/9nEDbIKDRW — Amy Maclean (@AmyMaclean8) October 3, 2020

Whatta Sight!

I captured this alignment while out on my run. The crowned tin-man is a crazy mailbox. I managed to align the moon right on the tip of his crown and just caught Mars in the same frame. It turned out pretty cool I think. pic.twitter.com/HXpiIAEsrp — Phoenix (@ThePhoenixFlare) October 3, 2020

After the Harvest Full Moon, Las Vegas also saw a glimpse of the full moon and Mars. “Mars is only days away from making its closest approach to Earth on Oct. 6, while arriving at its best opposition until 2035 on October 13,” explains space.com. Earth will pass between Mars and the sun on October 13. Mars’ travel brings the red planet closer to Earth than it has been in a two-year period. Earth’s closest neighbour and the red planet won’t be this close for another 15 years.

