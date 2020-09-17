Off late it looks like the Earth is attracting a lot of space rocks, as if the disasters on the planet weren't enough. Tonight, not one but two space rocks will make a close flyby to the planet. So should we be worried? These days after every major disaster, people think of apocalyptic possibilities. So a news of asteroid flyby is also looked at with panic. But don't you worry as both the space rocks named 2020 RN1 and 2014 QJ33 do not pose the danger of clashing to the planet's surface. We tell you more details about these flybys. Asteroid 2018VP1: NASA Data Shows Space Rock Heading Towards Earth and It Has 0.41% Chance to Hit the Planet, Should You Be Worried?

Asteroid 2014 QJ33 is a massive space rock that's almost the size of London's Big Ben! It is between 48 and 110 meters in diameter. It is listed in the "Near Earth Objects" by NASA. During its flyby it will be flying past Earth at a speed of 8.66 kilometres a second. This space rock makes it closest approach to the planet at 23:50 UTC i.e around 5:20 AM IST tomorrow morning. At its flyby it will be 2,563,155 kilometers from the planet, so you need not worry about a crash. Close Miss! Car-Sized Asteroid 2020 QG Flew Past The Earth on Weekend Without Getting Noticed by Scientists; Know If It Was Doomsday-Inducing Event?

Coming to another rock 2020 RN1 , it is 99 feet long, approximately the size of medium plane. It belongs to the Apollo class of asteroids. It is flying approximately covering 9.82 kilometres a second. At its closest approach it will pass from 70,97,207 kilometers, much farther away from Asteroid 2014 QJ33. It will make its flyby to the earth at 10:25 PM IST tonight.

Both these asteroid are relatively far away as we look in kilometers but for astronomical units that is a closer distance. The month of September has seen most number of flybys right from the start. An asteroid twice the size of Giza Pyramid passed by on September 6. It was followed with another recent flyby of asteroid 2020 QL2 on September 14. Tonight we see, two more. But don't you worry as there is no danger of any clash or doomsday event.

