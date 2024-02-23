New Delhi, February 23: Tecno is gearing up for the anticipated launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Tecno Spark 20C. The Tecno Spark 20C from Tecno is expected to bring the latest specifications and features for its customers. The Tecno Spark 20C will likely to be an Amazon exclusive to reach a wide audience.

As per a report of Zee Business, the Tecno Spark 20C launch date in India has been confirmed. The launch of the Tecno Spark 20C is expected to be scheduled for February 27. The Spark 20C is anticipated to come in the entry-level smartphone segment. As a complimentary, the company might provide its customers with an OTT Play premium subscription, which is valued at Rs 5604. This subscription is expected to provide access to 23 different OTT platforms. Realme NARZO 70 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed for March 2024 in India, To Feature 'Sony IM890 OIS Camera Sensor'; Check More Details.

Tecno Spark 20C Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Tecno Spark 20C is expected to come equipped with 16GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This configuration of Tecno Spark 20C might set a new standard for smartphones in its category. The smartphone will likely be equipped with Darwin Engine. It is expected to facilitate faster performance and might be capable of supporting up to 16 background apps and boasting app launch speeds up to 65% quicker than its previous models. OPPO Find X7 Ultra Satellite Version Receives 3C Certification, Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The display of the smartphone is expected to be 6.6-inch. The Tecno Spark 20C will likely be equipped with a 90Hz Dot-in-Display with dynamic port-style notifications for charging, calls and more. This feature might improve the overall user interface experience of its users. The Tecno Spark 20C camera setup is expected to feature an 8MP front camera and a 50MP dual AI rear camera system, which may capture good-quality images in various lighting conditions. The smartphone will likely have a time-lapse function with a range from 15x to 5400x for creating videos.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2024 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).