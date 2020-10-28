Mumbai, October 28: Microblogging site Twitter has faced glitch on Wednesday evening. Users are unable to tweet or retrieve their feed due to the issue. Messages like "Try Again" and "Something Went Wrong" are displaying on the screen. The Issue erupted at around 8:20 pm IST. Users Unable to Tweet, Error Messages of 'Try Again, Something Went Wrong' and ‘Twitter Is Experiencing Over Capacity’ Flash on Twitter.

Twitter users complained that they were not able to refresh their timeline. However, the exact cause of the outage is yet to be known. It is also not cleared whether it is location-based issue of glitch in the app. Thousands of people reported the issue on the downtracker.com. Twitter is also reportedly not working. Twitter Down? Some Users Unable to Tweet or Retrieve Old Tweets on Microblogging Platform.

There has not been any official statement by Twitter. A similar issue was reported earlier this month also. In february this, twitter users also faced massive outage.

