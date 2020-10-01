Microblogging platform Twitter seems to have gone down for a lot of users. People are unable to make new tweets or even refresh their home page. Messages like "Try Again" and "Something Went Wrong" are flashing up on the homepage. Twitter is experiencing overcapacity is also being flashed for some users. It is unclear what exactly is the issue, but it seems to have gone down on both mobile devices and desktop. Twitter Down? Some Users Unable to Tweet or Retrieve Old Tweets on Microblogging Platform.

The Explore section of the microblogging site is also not loading while the homepage keeps trying to refresh. It is unclear at the moment to gauge what exactly is the problem and which areas are facing the problem. A similar glitch was seen in August, when tweets were not loading and many could not see image previews. Usually when other social media apps go down, people resort to immediately make memes and jokes on the situation. However, now Twitter has gone down for users. Downdetector.com has also seen a spike on Twitter down post 7 PM today. Over 40,000 people have reported the issue.

Since the platform is not loading, it is unable to ascertain if there has been any official tweet or acknowledgment from Twitter as yet. Very recently, photosharing application Instagram also faced an outage for some users. People had taken to Twitter to share memes and jokes. We will have to wait a while, to see if the issue resolves and wait for an update from Twitter about what went wrong.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).