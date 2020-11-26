Vivo India has quietly launched the Vivo Y1s smartphone. The phone is listed on the company's official website revealing its key specifications but the pricing of the handset is not yet announced. However, a report has suggested that the price of Vivo Y1s is priced at Rs 7,990 for the lone 2GB & 32GB model. The listing on the Vivo India website reveals the smartphone in two colours - Olive Black & Aurora Blue. The device is said to be an entry-level phone. Vivo V20 Pro Smartphone Teased Online Ahead of India Launch.

Vivo Y1s (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

In terms of specifications, Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1520x720 pixels. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage. For optics, the device comes with a single 13MP rear camera & a 5MP front shooter.

Vivo Y1s (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

Vivo Y1s packs a 4,030mAh battery & gets connectivity options such as 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, micro USB port, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack & more. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based FunTouch OS 10.5 operating system & comes in a single 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage configuration expandable up to 256GB.

