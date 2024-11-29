New Delhi, November 29: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has introduced a new feature that allows users to add custom messages when forwarding texts, images, or links. The new WhatsApp feature is expected to improve user experience. At the moment, WhatsApp allows users to share images, videos, and GIFs. When someone forwards an image, document, or text message, they have to manually send a message afterwards. However, with the new feature, users will no longer need to send a separate message after forwarding something.

The improvement is expected to allow users to provide necessary context or explanations alongside the forwarded content. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to add a message when they forward any content. The feature is currently being made available to a select group of beta testers. The feature is expected to be soon available for worldwide users. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Introduces Voice Message Transcription; Know How This Feature Works.

The latest update for WhatsApp beta on Android, version 2.24.25.3, is now available for download on the Google Play Store. The update introduces a new feature that allows users to add a message when they forward any content. According to reports, when a user shares a text message with someone, they will now have the option to include an explanatory note or a personal comment when forwarding it to a group chat. When forwarding a text, users can add extra details or instructions for the person receiving it. The feature may enhance communication by providing clarity and helping to prevent any misunderstandings. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform To Soon Let Users To Mention Group Chats for Status Updates.

Additionally, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update via the Google Play Beta Programme that introduces a fresh light and dark theme for its business app. The feature is currently accessible to a select group of beta testers. Users will have the flexibility to choose between a light or dark appearance for the app. It can be useful to switch themes according to their personal preferences or the lighting conditions around them.

