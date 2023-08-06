New York, August 6: Police swung into action after finding three suitcases that had chopped human body parts last month in the Intracoastal Waterway near Palm Trail in Delray Beach. After an investigation, they arrested an elderly man named William Lowe Jr. (78) on suspicion of murdering his wife. The victim was identified as Aydil Barbosa Fontes, who was 80 years old. On Wednesday, William Lowe Jr. was formally charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a body in connection with his wife's death.

The ABC News, citing Delray Beach police, reported that three suitcases were discovered last month when authorities received a call reporting something unusual in the Intracoastal Waterway near Palm Trail in Delray Beach. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found three suitcases, one of which had human remains hanging out of it. The suitcases were weighted down with landscaping rocks and bore an airport barcode sticker from LATAM Airlines named "Barbosa." US Shocker: Teen Mother Tries to Hire Contract Killer to Murder Her Three-Year-Old Son in Miami, Arrested.

What Led Police To the Suspect:

According to NBC News, in addition to the suitcases, the authorities found a tote bag that had its handles tied with twine and was wrapped with a man's belt. Inside the bag, they discovered a woman's head with a gunshot wound. At the time of the discovery, the victim was described as a woman between 35 and 55 years old of Hispanic or white ethnicity.

After discovering the dismembered remains, the investigation led the authorities to obtain a search warrant for William Lowe's residence. On Monday, they executed the warrant and reportedly found "blood spatter throughout the residence," including the living room, dining room, and primary bathroom. Additionally, while searching Lowe's storage unit, they uncovered a chainsaw that seemed to have blood and other human remains on it. US Shocker: Texas Man Shoots and Kills Girlfriend For Having Abortion, Arrested.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday and subsequently booked into the Palm Beach County jail on charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a body. Following his arrest, he appeared in court the next day, where he was denied bond, according to the police.

