The last captive killer whale in Canada, Kiska, has died. The Ontario government released a statement after the theme park confirmed the death of Kiska. She used to live in the Marine Land theme park in Niagara Falls, Ontario. She was captured in 1979 in Icelandic waters. She was around 47 years old.

According to a Reuters report, the Canadian province's solicitor general ministry spokesperson, Brent Ross, said, "MarineLand advised the ministry that the whale named Kiska passed away at MarineLand on March 9, 2023. Professionals retained by Marine Land conducted a necropsy."

The marine mammal care team and experts made efforts to support Kiska's comfort. However, she was not keeping well for the last few days. Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) denoted Kiska as the "world's loneliest orca" whose life was marked by "tragedy after tragedy" after all five of her calves died before they were seven years old. Mother Whale Gives Birth to Her Calf in Front of Boat Filled With Awestruck Tourists in California; Video of The Rare Sight is Viral!

"Animal Welfare Services was onsite to determine compliance with the Standards of Care," Ross said. MarineLand has been inspected 160 times since January 2020 as part of Animal Welfare Services' work to ensure the standards of care are being met under the law, Ross added. Whale Penis Found on Australian Beach? Viral Video of Animal Part Washed-Up in Queensland Amuses Netizens; Internet Users React to Bizarre Discovery.

Canadian non-profit group Animal Justice, which advocates for animal rights, has called for an investigation into MarineLand's treatment of the killer whale.

