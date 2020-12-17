Bangkok, December 17: Thailand has relaxed the travel restrictions on citizens from 56 countries in an attempt to revive the tourism-reliant economy that has been struggling to stay afloat owing to travel ban and lockdown imposed in the country in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The international visitors, however have to undergo mandatory two-week hotel quarantine on arrival in the country, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand’s COVID-19 taskforce told the Reuters on Thursday. Thailand Makes 30-Day Stay Mandatory For Tourists From October Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The decision comes as the pandemic-hit economy fails to encourage more domestic activity amid COVID-19 outbreak. "The entry of tourists will stimulate the economy,” Tanee Sangrat, Foreign Ministry spokesman reportedly said.“We are confident in the Thai public health system, before this we were not sure, but now we are confident in the system,” added the Foreign Ministry spokesman. Thai Visa Rules Post COVID-19: From Mandatory Bank Statements With 500,000 Baht to 'Special Tourist Visa', Travelling to Thailand Will Get Expensive.

Visitors from some countries including France, the USA and Australia among others have been permitted to travel without visas. However, the tourists are required to provide a certificate showing that they were free of COVID-19 from 72 hours before travel and a place at a quarantine hotel.

The incoming tourists will be subjected to a two-week mandatory period, to compensate for which the normal 30-day visa duration has been extended to 45 days. During the quarantine period, the visitors will have to undergo three COVID-19 tests. "More testing could potentially lead to shorter quarantine times in the future," said Taweesin

