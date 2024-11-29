PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29: As India emerges as a global hub for digital innovation, Alkemy Edtech, a leader in upskilling and employability, is transforming education with the launch of three cutting-edge AI programs: Generative AI Expert Program, AI-Powered Data Analytics, and AI Marketing Specialist Program. Designed to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving job market, these programs aim to equip students and professionals with future-ready skills.

Revolutionizing Upskilling Through AI

India's workforce is at a crossroads. With over 12 million AI-related jobs projected by 2026, the demand for skilled talent in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics is soaring.

Alkemy Edtech's latest AI programs address this challenge head-on by focusing on practical, industry-relevant training:

* Generative AI Expert Program: Develop in-depth skills in creating AI-driven content and applications.

* AI-Powered Data Analytics Program: Empowering professionals to leverage AI for data-driven decision-making and business optimization.

* AI Marketing Specialist Program: Training marketers to use AI tools for hyper-personalized campaigns and impactful digital strategies.

"AI is no longer the future--it's the present," says Aravinda Paladugu, Founder of Alkemy Edtech. "With these programs, we're equipping students with the skills and confidence to lead in an AI-driven world."

Transforming Tomorrow's Careers Today Having transformed over 800+ careers and a goal to upskill 10,000 students by 2025, Alkemy Edtech is on a mission to democratize access to high-quality education. By integrating AI-powered learning tools, the platform ensures students not only master technical skills but also develop the critical thinking and problem-solving abilities needed for leadership roles in the tech-driven economy. Bridging Academia and Industry

Alkemy Edtech's strategic partnerships with top colleges integrate practical, job-ready skills into academic programs, ensuring graduates meet real-world industry demands. By bridging talent gaps in high-growth sectors like cybersecurity, digital marketing, and business analytics, and offering personalized career planning and mock interview coaching, Alkemy prepares students to not only be job-ready but to lead in dynamic industries. "Education is the most powerful tool for transformation," said Paladugu. "Our mission is to bridge the gap between education and employability. We're building a generation of leaders who can thrive in a tech-driven world." About Alkemy Edtech.

Alkemy Edtech is India's leading AI-powered upskilling platform, dedicated to closing the skill gap and enhancing employability. Offering programs in Generative AI, AI-powered data analytics, AI in digital marketing, and other high- growth fields, Alkemy prepares students and professionals for leadership roles in a rapidly evolving global economy.

With a bold vision, transformative programs, and an unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the future of the workforce, Alkemy Edtech isn't just preparing students for what's ahead--it's actively shaping the future.

