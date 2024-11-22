PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: The Bombay Stock Exchange has approved the Draft Red Herring Prospectus of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited for its upcoming Initial Public Offering .B.R.Goyal Infrastructure intends to pursue inorganic growth through acquisitions and other strategic initiatives. The company plans to raise funds through a fresh issue of 64,32,000 equity shares, each with a face value of Rs10, which will be used to support its capital expenditure, meet working capital requirements, and fuel its growth plans.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited has been appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited will serve as the Registrar to the Issue.

About B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited:

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure Limited is a premier construction and infrastructure development company with expertise in civil construction, ready-mix concrete manufacturing, wind power generation, toll collection, and residential plotting. The company provides comprehensive EPC services for roads, highways, commercial complexes, industrial parks, housing projects, and HAM projects, primarily serving government departments.

