Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: C2C Advanced Systems Limited has successfully concluded its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 26th November, raising Rs8,257.61 crore with an oversubscription of 125.35 times. The IPO received substantial participation across investor categories: the Qualified Institutional Buyers segment was oversubscribed 31.61 times with Rs594.95 crore procured, Non-Institutional Investors oversubscribed 233.13 times with Rs3,290.81 crore procured, and Retail Individual Investors oversubscribed 132.73 times, procuring Rs4,371.85 crore. The funds raised will be used to enhance operations, expand market presence and support innovation.

The shares are set to be listed on the stock exchanges on 3rd December, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited & Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the Issue, while Link Intime India Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

