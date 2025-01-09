PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9: Colliers, a leading global diversified professional services company, specializing in commercial real estate services, engineering consultancy and investment management facilitated the transaction of 207,000 square feet for global cybersecurity company Rubrik at Embassy TechVillage, Bengaluru.

Located on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, Embassy TechVillage is one of Embassy REIT's flagship office parks which offers world-class office spaces, retail hubs, and recreational facilities. The park hosts some of the world's leading companies and continues to set the standard for integrated workspaces in India. Further enhancing its appeal, the upcoming 518-key dual-branded Hilton Hotels will provide unparalleled convenience and hospitality to over 50,000 park users.

Marcus Joseph, Director Global Workplace Solutions (APJ), Rubrik, said,

"This new workspace is a significant step forward in Rubrik's journey to scale our operations and strengthen our presence in India. The new facility is our commitment to creating an environment where innovation thrives, collaboration is seamless, and employees feel empowered to deliver their best work. India's exceptional talent pool continues to play a pivotal role in our global strategy, and this new facility underscores our dedication to unlocking their potential and fostering a culture of innovation that shapes the future of cybersecurity."

Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, Colliers India, said,

"This landmark transaction once again showcases Colliers' ability to deliver bespoke solutions that perfectly align with the client's vision. The software giant was looking to acquire an office campus that was conveniently located, easily accessible, and equipped with world-class amenities. I am proud of our exceptional team, who ensured every detail was meticulously handled. The real estate industry in India is poised for unprecedented growth, and we are pleased to contribute to its dynamic evolution. It was an honor to work with the teams at Rubrik & Embassy REIT and I thank them for their support and trust in our capabilities."

Ritwik Bhattacharjee, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said,

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Rubrik as they expand their footprint at Embassy TechVillage. Embassy TechVillage embodies our commitment to creating world-class business ecosystems that inspire innovation and enable our occupiers to thrive. We wish Rubrik the very best and look forward to a successful collaboration."

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading global diversified professional services company, specializing in commercial real estate services, engineering consultancy and investment management. With operations in 70 countries, our 22,000 enterprising professionals provide exceptional service and expert advice to clients. For nearly 30 years, our experienced leadership - with substantial inside ownership - has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual investment returns for shareholders. With annual revenues exceeding $4.5 billion and $99 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property, infrastructure and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, investors and people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact:

Sukanya Dasgupta

National Director & Head, India Marketing & Communications

Sukanya.dasgupta@colliers.com

+91 9811867682

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2147073/Colliers_New_Logo.jpg

