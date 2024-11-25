PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: DEV Information Technology Limited, (NSE - DEVIT, BSE - 543462), a global IT and ITES company providing Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services has recently announced a significant achievement by securing a new order from Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation. The order, valued at approximately Rs84.5 lakh, involves the Annual Maintenance and Development of the Online Property Tax System for the corporation.

This project is a testament to DEVIT's commitment to providing cutting-edge technological solutions for public sector organizations. The Online Property Tax System is a critical tool for ensuring efficient tax collection, transparency, and enhanced user experience for citizens. By taking charge of the system's annual maintenance and implementing new developmental features, DEVIT aims to strengthen Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation's digital infrastructure, making it more robust and citizen-friendly.

With a proven track record of delivering innovative IT solutions, DEVIT is well-positioned to support Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation in optimizing its operations. The project will not only address the immediate maintenance needs of the existing system but also introduce advanced functionalities to meet evolving requirements. These enhancements will further empower the civic body to deliver better services to residents while maintaining a high standard of operational efficiency.

Commenting on the orders, Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman (DEV IT), said, "We are honoured to partner with Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation for this critical initiative. This collaboration underscores our dedication to driving digital transformation at the grassroots level and our expertise in delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of public sector governance. Our team is committed to ensuring the seamless operation of the Online Property Tax System while introducing enhancements that pave the way for future advancements.

The company is honoured to contribute to the growth and development of public sector organizations through its innovative IT solutions. DEV IT has a history of successfully executing government contracts, and this new collaboration with Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation further solidifies its commitment to driving digital transformation at the grassroots level. The company is focused on expanding its portfolio of government contracts, aiming to play a significant role in enhancing digital infrastructure and governance efficiency across the country."

