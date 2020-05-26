Business News | Fiinovation Partners with Dhampur Sugar to Help Delhi Slums Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) has partnered with Dhampur Sugar, one of the leading integrated sugarcane processing companies in India, to facilitate the distribution of essential nutritional supplies for the vulnerable communities and create awareness on measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The project will be implemented in the slum areas of Delhi.

The primary aim of the intervention is to provide 'Sampoorna Nutrition Kits' that have been formulated to provide complete nutrition to the beneficiaries who are struggling to source sufficient food each day during the lockdown.

These kits will comprise of dry ration and its nutritional profile will be monitored and documented. The project will also focus on raising awareness and busting myths around COVID-19 to ensure the safety of the beneficiaries. Household Safety and essentials kits will be distributed among all the targeted households in order to encourage safe hygiene practices.

Roko Cancer Charitable Trust, a Delhi based NGO tirelessly working towards providing relief to the underprivileged society since the lockdown, will manage the on-ground implementation of the intervention. For the distribution of relief supplies, mobile vans and temporary distribution centres will be set up. For the elderly, differently-abled and other individuals who won't be able to collect the relief material, deputed volunteers will do door-to-door deliveries and ensure no one is left.

Fiinovation has positively impacted lives of thousands of people amid the COVID-19 crisis and continues to provide relief with the support of its partners throughout the country.

"The global health crisis has affected us all, but the residents of slums and the informal settlements are suffering the most. Delhi has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic and it is important for us to come together to support our community and help them cope with this unprecedented situation. Our relief efforts will not only help those facing food insecurity but will also spread awareness on the importance of precautionary measures to combat COVID-19," said Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO, Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt Ltd (Fiinovation) while talking about the project.

