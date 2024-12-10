VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 10: The 3rd Edition of IndiAirport Expo 2024 is set to unite the global aviation industry from 26th to 28th November 2024 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, Sector 25, New Delhi. Jointly organized by Radeecal Communications and IFW Heidelberg Expo GmbH, this International Exhibition & Summit on Airport, MRO & Aviation Technology, Infrastructure, Advancement, Facilities, Services & Ground Handling Equipment promises to be a pivotal moment in shaping the future of aviation. The event is expected to host over 75 exhibitors, welcome more than 5,000 visitors, and see participation from 10+ countries.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: 4 Allegedly Assault Congress Woman Councillor Shaifu and Her Husband After Fight Over Using Abusive Language on Phone in Public.

India is poised to become the world's largest aviation market by 2030, with passenger traffic growing at an impressive rate of 6-7% annually. By FY 2027, India is expected to serve over 520 million annual passengers, fueling immense opportunities for global companies in the aviation sector. With government plans to invest $12 billion in airport infrastructure by 2025 and the construction of 220 new airports by 2030, IndiAirport Expo 2024 is the perfect platform for companies aiming to tap into this booming market.

The Indian MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) sector is also on an upward trajectory, projected to grow to $4.33 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by an expanding aircraft fleet and favorable tax incentives, making India an attractive hub for MRO operations. Additionally, the air cargo sector is witnessing significant advancements, spurred by the growth of e-commerce and international trade. The government's UDAN scheme has further boosted regional connectivity, presenting new opportunities for businesses in airport technology and logistics.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Medicine Goes to Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun.

The IndiAirport Expo 2024 offers an unparalleled opportunity for global companies to showcase cutting-edge technologies and engage with key stakeholders. The event will feature innovations in airport management, smart transit systems, ground handling equipment, and green airport solutions. For international businesses, this is a chance to establish partnerships, explore new markets, and contribute to India's aviation growth story.

The Aviation Summit, running alongside the exhibition on 26th and 27th November, will host insightful panel discussions led by industry leaders. Topics include transforming airport infrastructure with innovation and efficiency, revolutionizing air cargo delivery systems, and

developing a sustainable MRO ecosystem in India. The summit will also delve into the potential of India's UDAN scheme, which has been a game-changer in regional air connectivity.

The summit will feature distinguished guests, including Shri Murlidhar Mohol, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, as the Chief Guest. Piyush Srivastava, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation Authority of India, will serve as the Guest of Honour, while Dr. Sharad Kumar, Hon'ble Member Operations, Airports Authority of India (AAI), will be a Special Guest. International contributions include Ms. Miriam Schonrock, Head of Marketing for GATE Alliance, and Rocco Marcuccio, Project Coordinator for Airtech Italy.

Adding global flair, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action of Germany will organize an official German country pavilion, showcasing the technological expertise of German aviation companies. GATE Alliance, a leader in airport innovation since 1992, and Airtech Italy will also participate, demonstrating cutting-edge solutions in aviation technology.

For airport authorities, developers, and technology consumers, IndiAirport Expo 2024 is a gateway to the future. It provides an exclusive platform to explore innovative solutions, engage with industry leaders, and forge partnerships that could define the next era of aviation. As the world's fastest-growing aviation market, India offers a wealth of opportunities for businesses looking to expand their footprint.

The IndiAirport Expo 2024 is more than an exhibition; it is a hub for collaboration, innovation, and growth. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of India's aviation revolution.

For further details or assistance with registration, contact:

Krunal Upadhyay, Marketing Director

+91 9099091102

Aero@indiairport.com

Mark your calendar for 26th-28th November 2024 - The future of aviation awaits in New Delhi!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)