New Delhi [India], January 28: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), in collaboration with the Embassy of Argentina, proudly unveiled the Indo-Argentina Film and Cultural Forum during a humble ceremony at the Embassy of Argentina in New Delhi.

The event was graced by H.E. Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India. Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Caucino shared his excitement for this cultural initiative, highlighting its potential to strengthen the cultural and creative ties between the two nations.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and an acclaimed leader in the global media and entertainment industry, emphasized the significance of the forum. "This forum will serve as a bridge for cultural collaboration, offering opportunities for creative partnerships and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of both India and Argentina," he said.

Others attending the launch included Marcelo Boffi and Andres Rojas from the Embassy of Argentina, along with Haripriya from ICMEI, who played pivotal roles in organizing the event.

The Indo-Argentina Film and Cultural Forum aims to promote mutual understanding through a vibrant exchange of ideas, films, and art, celebrating the shared values of creativity and unity

In a parallel announcement, H.E. Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, has been appointed as the Patron of the Indo-Argentina Film and Cultural Forum. The honor was conferred by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI. Simultaneously, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University, was announced as the Chair of the Indo-Argentina Film and Cultural Forum. With his extensive experience in the global media and entertainment industry, Dr. Marwah expressed his dedication to promoting cultural exchange and further strengthening ties between India and Argentina.

This collaborative effort reflects the growing synergy between the two nations, paving the way for innovative initiatives in films, art, and culture.

