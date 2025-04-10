Business News | Introducing Atlan® A100 - Drager's Latest Innovation in Anaesthesia Workstations

Drager unveils the Atlan® A100 anesthesia workstation in India, marking a leap in advanced OR technology.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Drager, a global leader in medical and safety technology, announces the launch of the Atlan® A100 anesthesia workstation in India, an innovative anesthesia workstation engineered to enhance patient care and optimize workflows in the operating room (OR).

The Atlan® A100 system offers advanced lung protective ventilation, low-flow anesthesia, and infection prevention measures, providing medical professionals with the tools they need to optimize patient outcomes and enhance efficiency in the perioperative field.

Key features of the Atlan® A100/XL system include:

* Adaptive piston control, precise tidal volume delivery, and PEEP compensation to reduce postoperative pulmonary complications.

* Integrated active warming of the breathing system and fresh gas decoupling function to minimize anesthetic agent consumption and environmental impact.

* Reprocessing-friendly design with smooth surfaces and quick disassembly/assembly of the breathing system to support infection control.

* Scalability and flexibility to meet the specific spatial conditions of different ORs, enhancing staff satisfaction and performance.

"At Drager, we are committed to innovation and excellence in healthcare technology. The Atlan® A100 system is designed to improve patient care and safety through advanced lung protective ventilation and low-flow anesthesia, while focusing on optimizing the entire perioperative process - improving both patient outcomes and operational efficiency," said Shalin Patel, CEO Asia Pacific, Drager expressing his excitement about the launch in India.

The Atlan® A100 system delivers advanced ventilation technology for adults, pediatric patients, and neonates, revolutionizing care with seamless workflows across hospital departments. Its sophisticated networking capabilities provide easy access to patient and therapy data, ensuring robust security through encryption and controlled user authentication.

Dhritimay Dhar, Vice President- Sales and Marketing, Medical Business, highlighted the system's versatility and connectivity, saying, " The Atlan® A100/XL system is incredibly versatile and adaptable to the diverse needs of healthcare professionals. Its seamless integration with hospital networks and therapy devices ensures streamlined data exchange, which ultimately enhances patient care, supports infection prevention, and delivers a high level of performance in acute care settings."

Atlan® A100/XL anaesthesia machine comprises a fully Integrated Workstation Solution together with Drager Patient monitoring solutions (e.g. Infinity Acute Care System and Vista Patient Monitoring System). This provides ventilation parameters, gas measurements and vital signs data on a single interface for a complete clinical view at the point of care to support decision making for enhanced patient care and efficiency during perioperative care.

Furthermore Atlan® A100/XL when networked with Drager Connect, our innovative cloud-enabled digital platform, delivers valuable insights via data analytics and digital services. This connectivity streamlines workflows, optimizes costs, and enhances operational efficiency in operating rooms.

The Atlan® A100/XL is manufactured by Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and is now available for use across healthcare facilities in India. For more information about the Atlan® A100/XL and its availability, please visit: https://www.draeger.com/en_in/Products/Atlan-A100-A100-XL?cid=pr-in-2025-04-08-atlan-a100-launch-

About Drager. Technology for Life®

Drager is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Drager generated revenues of around EUR 3.4 billion in 2024. The Drager Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

