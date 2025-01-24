VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 24: Jumboking, western India's largest chain of homegrown QSRs, has partnered with Coca-Cola for a special Republic Day offer.

Customers will be able to enjoy a 'Premium Burger* + Coke' combo for just Rs. 99. This limited-time offer will be available at Jumboking locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad on January 26, 2025, and until January 30 in Mumbai.

Dheeraj Gupta, founder of Jumboking, expressed his excitement about the promotion, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Coca-Cola for this special Republic Day offer. This collaboration not only strengthens our bond with one of the world's most iconic beverage company, but also allows us to bring an exciting, value-driven experience to our customers. We look forward to continuing our growth together and offering more memorable moments for our loyal patrons."

Abhishek Gupta, Chief Customer Officer at Coca-Cola India said, "Our partnership with Jumboking reinforces the timeless appeal of a burger and Coke--an iconic combination that consumers love. Our collaboration is all about creating a memorable experience for our customers, and we're thrilled to bring joy and refreshment this Republic Day."

The promotion will feature a variety of premium burgers, including the Schezwan Burger, Macaroni Delight Burger, Peri Peri Nachos Burger, Big Crunch Burger, and Crispy Veg Burger. However, the offer excludes the Mumbai Burger and regular JK of The Day offers.

