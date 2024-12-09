BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 9: AVPN, the largest network of social investors in Asia, kicked off its South Asia Summit 2024 in Chennai, India. Centred around the theme 'New Realities, New Opportunities', the Summit focuses on addressing South Asia's social challenges by advancing impactful solutions in climate action, health impact, youth empowerment and livelihoods, and gender equality. The two-day Summit will convene influential global leaders, social investors, policymakers, and impact leaders to drive solutions and social investments targeting the region's most pressing socio-economic and environmental issues.

Also Read | Minecraft Gets Sued by Kian Brose: YouTuber Takes Legal Action Against Video Game Developer and Mojang AB for Flouting Major International Laws, Lawsuit Controversy Explained.

The Summit will feature over 40 sessions and 90 speakers from around the globe, including senior officials from the Government of India, NITI Aayog, Singapore University of Social Sciences, Blue Planet, Reliance Foundation, among others. Esteemed speakers include; J. Kumaragurubaran, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC); Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu; Innocent Divya, IAS, Managing Director, Naan Mudhalvan, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO, AVPN, said "The South Asia Summit 2024 is a pivotal platform for advancing contextual perspectives and co-creating innovative, localised solutions. Through cross-sector partnerships and innovative financing models, we unlock the entire continuum of capital to bridge the SDG finance gap. Hosting the Summit in Chennai for the first time is particularly exciting--a city rich in culture and innovation--not only to catalyse dialogue and insights into scalable, region-specific models for social and environmental change but also to foster exchange between South Asia, Asia, and the world. This unique convergence allows South Asia to share its strengths and learn from global best practices, while showcasing India as a hub for innovation and collaboration."

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Names 20 Candidates in 2nd List for Vidhan Sabha Polls; Manish Sisodia From Jangpura, Avadh Ojha Patparganj; Check All Names Here.

The Summit's climate action track will spotlight initiatives for sustainable urban development. With Blue Planet as the anchor partner, a key feature of the Summit is the Climate Pathfinders Workshop at Chennai's Perungudi Dumpsite, where delegates can experience first-hand the transformation of urban waste into sustainable solutions.

Prashant Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Blue Planet, commented "Waste management is crucial to climate action, especially in South Asia's densely populated cities. By viewing waste as a resource, we can unlock innovative solutions that upcycle and repurpose, reducing landfills and driving a circular economy. Blue Planet's integrated technologies transform waste into energy, reusable materials, and sustainable products. The AVPN South Asia Summit 2024 and the Climate Pathfinder's Workshop offers a vital platform to showcase these practices and mobilise investments in sustainable urban waste solutions. Through innovation and social inclusion, we aim to address climate vulnerability while building resilient communities and ecosystems, harmonising growth with environmental stewardship."

The healthcare sessions at the Summit will highlight digital solutions and community-based models to expand medical access, while gender equality discussions will focus on women's economic empowerment and gender-lens investing to advance Sustainable Development Goals. The youth and livelihood track will showcase successful skill development and entrepreneurship initiatives, emphasising pathways to meaningful employment in the digital economy. Together, these themes underscore AVPN's commitment to sustainable social impact across South Asia through strategic investment and collaboration.

The South Asia Summit 2024 is one of AVPN's signature events, marking the beginning of a series of regional summits across Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia in early 2025. These will culminate in the AVPN Global Conference in September 2025 in Hong Kong, bringing together social investors from around the world to address Asia-Pacific's unique challenges. The regional summits aim to spotlight local issues, fostering community-led solutions to global challenges.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)