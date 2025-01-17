The excitement around Deva is palpable! Following the immense buzz generated by the teaser and Bhasad Macha, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s sizzling on-screen chemistry has taken center stage, leaving fans eager for more. Shahid’s high-energy performance and Pooja’s intriguing character have set expectations soaring. Given the overwhelming demand, the makers have decided to fast-track the trailer release, giving fans an early look at the action-packed thriller today, January 17, at 1:00 pm. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor Unveils Behind-the-Scenes Video of ‘Bhasad Macha’ Song on IG Handle – WATCH.

Adding to the excitement, two new posters were unveiled today. Shahid Kapoor’s gritty and intense look perfectly sets the tone for the film, with his bold red-tinted sunglasses teasing high-stakes drama and action. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde’s striking poster brings an irresistible mix of allure and intrigue, hinting at a character full of surprises.

View Shahid Kapoor's Post:

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Pooja Hegde as Diya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Kapur Films (@roykapurfilms)

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025. ‘Deva’ Song ‘Bhasad Macha’: Netizens Praise Shahid Kapoor’s Electrifying Dance, Call It an ‘Absolute Banger’.

With the trailer dropping today, fans will finally get a glimpse into the electricfying and explosive action - drama that Deva promises to bring to the big screen!