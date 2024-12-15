B-town celebs come together to celebrate 45 years of Anees Bazmee in Bollywood. (Photo/ANI)

By Neeraj Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI): Mumbai sparkled with glamour and excitement as Bollywood's finest gathered to honor the legendary filmmaker Anees Bazmee, celebrating his extraordinary 45-year journey in the film industry.

Renowned for his unmatched storytelling, creativity, and blockbuster magic, Bazmee has etched his name as one of Indian cinema's most iconic directors.

The evening witnessed a stellar turnout of stars, filmmakers, and industry stalwarts who came together to pay tribute to Bazmee's remarkable contribution to cinema.

Among the prominent guests were Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan, Jackie Shroff, Bhushan Kumar, Govinda, Sushmita Sen, Pahlaj Nihalani, Arshad Warsi, Andre, Ganesh Acharya, Vipul Shah, Bobby Deol, Boney Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Murad Khetani, Sharik Patel, Jayantilal Gada, Goverdhan Tanwani, Rajkumar Santoshi, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anupama Chopra, Aayush Sharma with his mother, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Luv Sinha, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Anu Malik, Lalit Pandit, Sunil Grover, Huma Qureshi, Mukesh Chhabra, Wamiqa Gabbi, Abbas-Mustan, R. Balki, Anil Thadani, and Gajraj Rao, among many others.

The celebration was filled with heartfelt speeches, nostalgic anecdotes, and joyous moments as friends and colleagues shared their memories of working with Bazmee. Known for his timeless comedies and cinematic masterpieces, Bazmee's passion and dedication have been a constant source of inspiration for filmmakers and audiences alike.

Meanwhile, Bazmee is currently basking in the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajpal Yadav among others.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The latest part was released on Diwali and faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'. (ANI)

