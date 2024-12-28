New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The Filmy Kaafila Film Festival is all set to be held on Sunday at Jamia Hamdard campus in the national capital.

Curated by professor Farhat Basir Khan, the festival "showcases the inspiring works of children and youth from low-income and marginalized backgrounds, giving them a platform to tell their stories through powerful about 5-minute films," as per a press note.

The Filmy Kaafila Film Festival is a collaboration among: Hamdard Learning and Welfare Society (HLWS); Manzil, youth-led non-profit, FilmArt and Manzil Media Lab.

Hamdard Learning and Welfare Society (HLWS): The society is the sponsoring body of Jamia Hamdard. Originally founded in 1972 as the Business and Employment Bureau (BEB), HLWS has been a pioneering force in empowering underserved communities, focusing on education, employment, and welfare initiatives that uplift and transform the lives of the underprivileged.

Manzil: A youth-led non-profit that has been championing the cause of children and youth from low-income backgrounds since 1998, impacting over 15,000 young individuals and fostering numerous social entrepreneurial initiatives.

FilmArt: Founded by Manzil alumni, this social film production company has taught filmmaking to over 700 students, promoting social awareness and storytelling through the art of cinema.

Manzil Media Lab: Launched in 2022 as a collaborative effort between Manzil and FilmArt, the lab equips youth from underserved communities with essential media skills. In the 2023-24 academic year, 94 students graduated, with 54 of them starting careers in the media industry.

Speaking more about the festival, Farhan Basir Khan said, "This festival is not just about filmmaking. It is a movement that empowers youth from marginalized communities to share their voices, their struggles, and their dreams with the world. Their stories deserve to be heard, and their creativity deserves to be celebrated."

Filmy Kaafila Film Festival will begin from 2:30 pm onwards on Sunday at the HAH Auditorium, Jamia Hamdard. (ANI)

