Panaji (Goa) [India], March 15 (ANI): After dating for years, actor Shama Sikander has finally exchanged vows with beau James Milliron in Goa.

The two tied the knot on Monday as per Christian rituals in the presence of close friends and family members.

Shama even shared the first pictures from her white wedding on Instagram. The images feature the bride and groom posing together at their wedding. Shama could be seen wearing a white, fitted gown and a sheer veil. On the other hand, James opted for a white tuxedo and styled his hair in a swept-back look.

"Whole," Shama captioned the post, adding a ring and a heart emoji.

As soon as Shama dropped the pictures, fans and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to congratulate the newlyweds.

"Congratulations! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness," Sonnalli Seygall wrote.

Reportedly, Shama and James wanted to tie the knot in 2020 but had to postpone their wedding ceremony owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

