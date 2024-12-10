New York [US], December 10 (ANI): Renowned chef Vikas Khanna has made Indians proud again, as his restaurant, 'Bungalow', in New York has won the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award.

Taking to Instagram, Vikas shared his picture with the Tricolor and wrote, "260 days of Bungalow and today we received the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. While I've previously received the Michelin Star 8 times, today felt different. I felt that it was for some higher purpose, it was like a tribute, it was like a promise to my land and to my people. To my sister."

Also Read | Sunil Pal Kidnapping Case: CCTV Footage Showing Comedian's Kidnappers Buying Jewellery With Ransom Money in Meerut Goes Viral - WATCH.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDYfBqvNrUw/?hl=en

He added, "This is just the beginning. We will work harder & harder everyday to give our guests an experience that will be a testament to Indian hospitality."

Also Read | 'Bloody Ishq' World TV Premiere: Avika Gor's Horror Movie To Air on Star Gold on THIS Date and Time.

The comment section of his post is filled with congratulatory wishes.

"Happy tears... immmmmmmense love to you chef," a netizen wrote.

"Heartiest congratulations," another wrote. Set in the bustling culinary hub of New York, Bungalow has managed to become audience favourite in a short span of time. It was opened in March 2024.

Recently, global star Priyanka Chopra was spotted enjoying enjoying the restaurant's culinary delights. Priyanka shared a glimpse from the restaurant and thanked the chef for offering her a taste of home. She visited the Indian restaurant with her husband Nick Jonas, manager Anjula Acharia, and friends.

Vikas Khanna's culinary journey is truly inspiring. From his humble beginnings in Amritsar to becoming a chef who introduced Indian cuisine to the United States and cooked for people like Barack Obama, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Dalai Lama, Khanna has reached several milestones in the world of cooking. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)