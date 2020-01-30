Here's Full Winner List for Visual Effects Society Awards

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

By The Lions Of The Visual Effects Society Awards RevealedWashington D.C. [USA], Jan 30 (ANI): This year's Visual Effects Society Awards have been dominated by Jon Favreau's 'The Lion King'. However, apart from the Disney blockbuster, there were only two other movies that managed to win multiple awards at the ceremony: Netflix's 'The Irishman' and Laika's 'Missing Link'.Accepting the honour for 'The Lion King', visual effects supervisor Robert Legato expressed, "I do feel a little guilty because the fellow nominees were so great ... but I'm pretty sure I'm going to get over it. ... About 1,600 of our closest personal friends were involved."The winners in different categories of the 18th annual Visual Effects Society Awards are as follows:Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature-THE LION KINGRobert LegatoTom PeitzmanAdam ValdezAndrew R. JonesOutstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature-THE IRISHMANPablo HelmanMitchell FermJill BrooksLeandro EstebecorenaJeff BrinkOutstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature-MISSING LINKBrad SchiffTravis KnightSteve EmersonBenoit DubucOutstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode-THE MANDALORIAN; The ChildRichard BluffAbbigail KellerJason PorterHayden JonesRoy K. CancinoOutstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode-CHERNOBYL; 1:23:45Max DennisonLindsay McFarlaneClare CheethamPaul JonesClaudius Christian RauchOutstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project-CONTROLJanne PulkkinenElmeri RaitanenMatti HamalainenJames TottmanOutstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial-HENNESSY: THE SEVEN WORLDSCarsten KellerSelcuk ErgenKiril MirkovWilliam LabanOutstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project-STAR WARS: RISE OF THE RESISTANCEJason BayeverPatrick KearneyCarol NortonBill GeorgeOutstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature-ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL; AlitaMichael CozensMark HaengaOlivier LesaintDejan MomcilovicOutstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature-MISSING LINK; SusanRachelle LambdenBrenda BaumgartenMorgan HayBenoit DubucOutstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project-STRANGER THINGS 3; Tom/Bruce MonsterJoseph Dube-ArsenaultAntoine BarthodFrederick GagnonXavier LafargeOutstanding Animated Character in a Commercial-CYBERPUNK 2077; DexJonas EkmanJonas SkoogMarek MadejGrzegorz ChojnackiOutstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature-THE LION KING; The PridelandsMarco RolandiLuca BonattiJules BodensteinFilippo PretiOutstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature-TOY STORY 4; Antiques MallHosuk ChangAndrew FinleyAlison LeafPhilip ShoebottomOutstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project-GAME OF THRONES; The Iron Throne; Red Keep PlazaCarlos Patrick DeLeonAlonso Bocanegra MartinezMarcela SilvaBenjamin RossOutstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project-THE LION KINGRobert LegatoCaleb DeschanelBen GrossmannAJ SciuttoOutstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project-THE MANDALORIAN; The Sin; The RazorcrestDoug ChiangJay MachadoJohn GoodsonLandis Fields IVOutstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature-STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKERDon WongThibault GauriauGoncalo CababcaFrancois-Maxence DesplanquesOutstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature-FROZEN 2Erin V. RamosScott TownsendThomas WickesRattanin SirinaruemarnOutstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project-STRANGER THINGS 3; Melting Tom/BruceNathan ArbuckleChristian GaumondJames DongAleksandr StarkovOutstanding Compositing in a Feature-THE IRISHMANNelson SepulvedaVincent PapaixBenjamin O'BrienChristopher DoerhoffOutstanding Compositing in an Episode-GAME OF THRONES; The Long Night; Dragon Ground BattleMark RichardsonDarren ChristieNathan AbbottOwen LongstaffOutstanding Compositing in a Commercial-HENNESSY: THE SEVEN WORLDSRod NormanGuillaume WeissAlexander KulikovAlessandro GranellaOutstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal or Animated Project-THE DARK CRYSTAL: THE AGE OF RESISTANCE; She Knows All the SecretsSean MathiesenJon SavageToby FroudPhil HarveyOutstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project-THE BEAUTYMarc AngeleAleksandra TodorovicPascal SchelbliNoel Winzen(ANI)

