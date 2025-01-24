Imphal, Jan 24 (PTI) Around 12 acres of illicit poppy cultivation were destroyed by security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Friday.

The operation was conducted at Siden Changpikot area in Dampi Reserve Forest on Thursday, they said.

"A combined team of the district police, DFO Churachandpur and central forces destroyed 12 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the area,” a police officer said.

