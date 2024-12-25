Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): Three people were died and nine injured after a collision between a sugarcane-loaded truck, tour travel vehicle and a bike near Gobbur village in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Vinita (56), Anoop (29) and Basavaraj (40). The injured were shifted to hospital.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, A Srinivasulu visited the accident spot to inspect for the cause of the accident.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

