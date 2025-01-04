Darbhanga (Bihar), Jan 4 (PTI) Three policemen suffered injuries after locals allegedly attacked them when they went to arrest a person in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The injured policemen include two sub-inspectors and a constable.

Also Read | Kisan Mahapanchayat: Fasting Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Says Entire Country Needs MSP, Appeals 'Send Message to Centre Punjab Is Not Lone Fighter'.

Speaking to reporters, Darbhanga (Sadar) Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amit Kumar said, "The incident took place in Abhanda area under the jurisdiction of Laheriasarai police station when a police team went to arrest a person against whom a warrant was issued by a court."

"The family members of the accused and other locals suddenly attacked the police team... they also forcibly freed the accused. Later, locals burnt tyres on the village roads to prevent policemen from reaching the accused's house," he said.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Approves Appointment of IAS Officer Azimul Haque as CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board, Slams AAP Government for Treating Issue Casually.

The SDPO said that additional security personnel were sent to the area and they also came under attack from the locals.

"Locals started pelting the security personnel with stones. However, the situation was brought under control after mild use of force. A total of three police personnel, including two SIs identified as Amit Kumar and R K Dubey, were injured and admitted to a government hospital," he said.

Police have detained four persons, including the man against whom the arrest warrant was issued. A case has been registered and the matter is being further investigated, the SDPO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)