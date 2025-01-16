New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) A total of 500 candidates filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, taking the total number of candidates to 841 for the 70 assembly seats, according to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi.

Notable among those filing their papers were senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and former ministers. Manish Sisodia filed his nomination from the Jangpura constituency, Gopal Rai from Babarpur, and Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit joined the fray by filing his nomination from the New Delhi constituency, where he will challenge AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, who is now the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from the Mustafabad seat, also filed his nomination.

The Delhi Assembly polls are scheduled for February 5 and the votes would be counted on February 8.

