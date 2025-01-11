New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday, launched a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Party over the issue of Bangladeshi infiltrators and accused the AAP government of garnering support of 'anti-national' forces to win the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that a probe into the fake votes in the national capital has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being added using fake Aadhar cards.

He further alleged the involvement of two AAP MLAs--Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar-- in the 'conspiracy'.

This comes after Delhi Police sent notice to AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal and his office staff to join the investigation in a fake Aadhaar card documents case, in which some Bangladeshis were arrested and fake Aadhaar cards were recovered, according to Delhi Police sources.

"After the scandals involving alcohol and health fraud, a new and dangerous tendency of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is emerging. Investigation into fake votes in Delhi has revealed that votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators are being made by making fake Aadhar cards and signatures of two AAP MLAs--Mohinder Goyal and Jai Bhagwan Upkar have been found in this conspiracy... AAP is taking support from anti-national forces...What is the secret of Arvind Kejriwal's love for anti-national forces?" Trivedi said.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi as the incumbent AAP vying for a record fourth term is being challenged by both BJP and Congress.

AAP, after winning 67 out of 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections, again won 62 seats in 2020. BJP was able to take its tally from three to eight seats in 2020.

Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered major setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. (ANI)

