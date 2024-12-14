New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday introduced an Internet of Things (IoT)-based solution to address the issue of water pipeline leakages.

The pilot project, launched in Delhi's Rajinder Nagar constituency, marks first such initiative in India, an official statement of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Also Read | Chirag Paswan Drops Big Hint, Says 'Ready To Fight Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 if LJPRV Decides'.

This innovative project is set to revolutionise pipeline repairs in the city as the IoT technology enables sensors to detect the exact location of leaks, eliminating the need for widespread road digging, the statement added.

Repairs can now be made through minimal excavation, ensuring quick resolutions with minimal disruption to public life, it reads.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Says 'Will Implement Mai-Behan Maan Yojana if RJD Wins Upcoming Polls' (Watch Video).

AAP MLA from Rajinder Nagar, Durgesh Pathak, said: "This project is a game-changer for the residents of Rajinder Nagar. It not only ensures water conservation but also eliminates the inconvenience caused by road digging and traffic disruptions. This is a step towards making Delhi a smart and citizen-friendly city."

According to the statement, the IoT-based solution prevents water wastage, reduces repair time and costs, and improves traffic flow by avoiding unnecessary road closures.

The initiative also addresses long-standing public grievances regarding frequent and poorly executed repair works, it added.

The pilot project is currently operational in Rajinder Nagar, with plans for citywide implementation in the near future.

This initiative is part of the AAP's broader vision to enhance Delhi's infrastructure and quality of life, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)