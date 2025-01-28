New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi minister and AAP candidate from Greater Kailash assembly seat, Saurabh Bhardwaj, on Tuesday countered BJP's criticism on illegal immigration, and said that the party should take responsibility instead.

He shifted the blame to the BJP-led central government and the governments of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, questioning their role in allowing Bangladeshi immigrants to enter India.

Also Read | Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar (Watch Video).

"If we are to be blamed for whoever (Bangladeshi illegal immigrants) have come to Delhi, they all must have come in the last 10 years as we are in power from the last 10 years only. It's the BJP govt at the centre, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to be blamed, why did they allow them to enter?" he said.

The war of words is likely to escalate as the Delhi assembly elections approaches, that is due on Febrauary 5, 2025. Results will be declared on February 8, 2025.

Also Read | UPI's Share in India's Digital Payments Surges to 83% in 2024, Grows at 74% CAGR Over Five Years Period: RBI's Payment System Report.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of enabling the provision of Aadhaar cards to Bangladeshi infiltrators through machines in the homes of AAP leaders.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said, "Bangladeshi infiltrators are being provided with Aadhaar cards through Aadhaar-making machines in the houses of AAP leaders."

Earlier, BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party has helped make ration cards and Aadhar cards for Rohingya refugees and "Bangladeshi infiltrators."

The BJP leader further mentioned that if the party forms the national capital's government then they will make detention centres for "Rohingyas and infiltrators" within the first 30 days of government.

"AAP leaders have made Aadhaar cards and ration cards of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators...This should be investigated. After the BJP government is formed in the national capital, detention centres will be built and Rohingyas and infiltrators will be put in them," Bidhuri told ANI earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)