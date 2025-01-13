New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Shifa Ur Rahman, an accused in the North East Delhi Violence 2020 case, has filed for interim bail in Karkardooma court to enable him to contest Delhi Assembly Elections.

Rahman, who has been given a ticket by the AIMIM to run for office in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, argues that his case mirrors that of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was cleared of criminal charges despite facing serious allegations.

In his plea, Rahman draws parallels with Kejriwal's situation, stating, "Even though there are serious allegations against Kejriwal, he was never convicted and does not have any criminal history."

"He was not seen as a threat to society." Rahman asserts that, like Kejriwal, he too is not a convict and poses no threat to public safety. He maintains that he has no criminal antecedents and was never convicted, positioning himself as an individual with a commitment to public service.

The applicant is seeking a four-week interim bail period to be able to participate in the election campaign and also attend to the needs of his ailing mother and wife.

"I have a deep sense of serving society and am committed to working for its betterment. Politics is the ideal platform to address the needs of the people," Rahman told the court. He further emphasized his dedication to the people of Okhla, the constituency he is aiming to represent in the 54th Assembly.

The court is scheduled to hear his plea tomorrow.

Recently, Tahir Hussain, another jailed accused in the Delhi riots case fielded by AIMIM has also approached the trial court for interim bail in other cases related to the Delhi riots and Enforcement Directorate investigations.

Hussain approached the court requesting interim bail from January 14, 2025, to February 9, 2025, in order to contest the Assembly elections from the Mustafabad constituency on an AIMIM ticket. He sought the bail to allow him to physically file his nomination, open a bank account, and conduct his election campaign.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. (ANI)

