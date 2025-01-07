Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over the recent Sambhal incident, accusing the administration of orchestrating the violence and making wrongful arrests. Yadav emphasized that the incident was not a riot but a "well-coordinated" act planned by government officials.

Speaking on the issue, Akhilesh Yadav said, "In the Sambhal incident, we initially wanted to send a delegation, which included the leaders of the opposition in both houses of UP, our state president, and several MLAs and MPs. But the government imposed a ban, and the police administration did not allow the delegation to go. However, they were allowed the second time, which raises the question of why they were not allowed earlier, and what the administration was hiding there."

Yadav further alleged that false charges were pressed against the victims, leading to wrongful arrests and unjust treatment. "The people who lost their lives did so due to the police's gunfire. This was not a riot but a well-coordinated incident," he stated.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also described the suffering of those arrested in connection with the incident, claiming that they were subjected to immense pressure to give false statements. He added, "The people who went to jail faced a great injustice. They suffered injuries on their bodies that no one can imagine, and they are under pressure to give statements that the administration desires."

After a visit to the area, Yadav claimed that officers responsible for the violence were suspended, adding to his criticism of the BJP. "This BJP is a divisive party; for them, humanity has no value because they engage in this kind of politics. The BJP is a heartless party," he said.

He also accused the BJP of covering up corruption within its ranks and orchestrating incidents like Sambhal to distract from internal issues. "There is no justice in this government. The BJP has two major issues: one is the injustice against PDA (Public Display of Affection) and the other is corruption," Yadav stated. (ANI)

