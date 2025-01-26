New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, along with his wife, Anuradha Mahindra, attended the Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday.

The couple donned an elegant look and posed for the photographers.

The 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu, many celebrities were captured at the event.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt grabbed the eyeballs in a black sari at the show, looking absolutely regal in her black sari and embellished blouse at the event. Taking to Instagram, DietSabya shared the video of Alia from the fashion show too.

Sonam Kapoor's glamourous style statement stole the spotlight at the show, as she turned heads in her black attire with a voluminous feather jacket. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylist, Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam's couture attire included a pencil skirt that she teamed up with a top and a feather jacket.

She completed her look with a royal necklace adding more charm to her look. (ANI)

