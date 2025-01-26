Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer unfurled the national flag in Vijayawada on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan were also present at the celebration.

Also Read | Torres Ponzi Scam: Platinum Hern CEO Tausif Riyaz Arrested From Lonavala Hotel in INR 1,000 Crore Fraud, Sent to Police Custody Till February 3.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) also unfurled the national flag in Dehradun.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote "I extend my heartfelt wishes of Republic Day to all the people of the state. Come, let us all take a pledge this year too with full dedication and commitment to make the state self-reliant, prosperous and strong as well as take it to new heights of development and progress."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Takes Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam, Says 'Lets's Take Pledge of Harmony, Goodwill and Tolerance' (Watch Video).

In Odisha, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurled the national flag in Bhubaneswar to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the national flag at his residence in Dehradun and extended "heartfelt" congratulations to the people of the state.

On this occasion, he also administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to everyone. Speaking at the occasion CM Dhami said that the dreams that were seen while making the Constitution are coming true now.

"On this auspicious occasion of Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to everyone. Today our republic stands very strongly in the world. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, society is developing and work is being done. The dreams that were seen while making the Constitution are coming true. We are the companions of this strong republic, we have to fulfil our responsibility," said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CM further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done for the upliftment of every section of the society.

He said that for a strong, prosperous and developed India, we all have to discharge our responsibilities. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is working rapidly in every field for the overall development of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)