Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): About 250-metre stretch of land from the Children's Park near Gokul Park caved in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

This happened due to erosion caused by the sea surge, said officials on Wednesday.

The retaining wall collapsed and the ground developed big cracks, the statement added.

More updates are awaited. (ANI)

