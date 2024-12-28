Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh demonstrated an act of compassion and empathy after he assisted in the rescue of an Andhra Pradesh citizen who was facing harassment by her employer in Kuwait.

Yellampalli Lakshmi, who was deceived by agents and faced severe hardships in Kuwait, was safely brought back to the state and reunited with her family.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Stranded Tourists Find Shelter in Mosque Amid Heavy Snowfall on Srinagar-Sonamarg Highway in Gund (Watch Video).

Lakshmi, a resident of Rajiv Nagar in Srikalahasti, Tirupati district, had gone to Kuwait to earn a livelihood. However, she was subjected to constant harassment and physical abuse by her employer, who even confined her in a room and inflicted severe torture. Unable to bear the situation, she sought help from Minister Nara Lokesh through X (formerly Twitter).

Responding promptly, Minister Nara Lokesh coordinated with his team and successfully rescued Lakshmi, bringing her back safely to her family.

Also Read | Pitbull Attack in Bengaluru: Case Against Pet Owner After Toddler Girl Suffers Injuries in Dog Attack in Banaswadi.

Expressing their gratitude, Lakshmi and her family thanked Minister Nara Lokesh for his swift intervention and timely assistance.

Earlier in a post on X, Nara Lokesh had said, "Rest assured. I'll do everything possible to bring her back home safely."

Nara Lokesh has been extending his support to those who face adverse situations after migrating to Gulf countries in search of livelihood. So far, he has successfully rescued around 25 individuals stranded in various countries and ensured their safe return to their hometowns. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)