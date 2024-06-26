New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Apple Music on Wednesday announced that it has roped in rapper-singer Karan Aujla for its 'Up Next' programme.

Aujla, whose real name is Jaskaran Singh Aujla, is the first Punjabi artist to join Apple Music's global artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent, the music streaming platform said in a press release.

"Transforming my journey from losing my parents at a young age to achieving global influence in my twenties, I have made remarkable strides. Being the first Punjabi artist to be featured as Apple Music's global Up Next artist highlights my commitment to inspiring my community and upcoming artists," Aujla said.

Born in Ghurala, Punjab in 1997, Aujla moved to Vancouver in 2014 and started his career as a lyricist in 2016.

He wrote for prominent Punjabi musicians like Jazzy B and Diljit Dosanjh before starting out as a rapper in 2018. He has collaborated with rappers YG, Badshah and DIVINE.

With his 2024 “Fan Favorite”, Aujla became the first Punjabi to win a trophy at the Canadian Juno Awards.

Apple Music also released an exclusive Up Next short film in which Aujla takes viewers into the Vancouver neighbourhoods and explains his hopes for connecting his music with the rest of the world.

