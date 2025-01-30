New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,518.39 crore for December quarter 2024-25, driven by higher income.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a profit of Rs 2,208.21 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 8,186.90 crore from Rs 7,426.95 crore.

Total expenses rose to Rs 5,190.53 crore from Rs 4,588.10 crore a year ago.

APSEZ Whole-time Director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said the company has upgraded its FY25 EBITDA forecast to Rs 18,800-18,900 crore.

