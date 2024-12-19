Thimphu (Bhutan), December 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attended an insightful presentation on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project during his visit to the neighboring Kingdom of Bhutan.

The presentation provided valuable insights into the objectives and framework of the project.

Representatives from Druk Holding and Investments Limited highlighted their ongoing initiatives aimed at fostering environmental sustainability alongside economic development.

The presentation also showcased Bhutan's energy projects, focusing on their potential to fortify the shared interests of Assam and Bhutan.

CM Sarma invited the participating dignitaries and entrepreneurs to attend the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, which is dedicated to infrastructure and investment opportunities.

Following the presentation, CM Sarma attended a luncheon hosted by Dr Lotay Tshering, Governor of the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project.

Later, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his spouse Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, met with the revered spiritual leader Sadhguru at India House in Thimphu. They engaged in a discussion on various spiritual matters, which CM Sarma described as a profoundly enriching experience.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and his wife Tashi Doma, as well as India's Ambassador to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela, and his wife Namrata Dalela, were also present during the discussion.

The CM also held discussions with renowned educationist Arun Kapur, who has rendered over four decades of exemplary service in the education sector.

CM Sarma congratulated Kapur on being conferred the prestigious Red Scarf, Bura Marp, by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, during the 117th National Day celebrations.

The Chief Minister paid a visit to the historic Simtokha Dzong, an iconic spiritual and cultural landmark of Bhutan, where he offered prayers and sought blessings for peace and prosperity. (ANI)

