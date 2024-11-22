New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Counter-terrorist commandos force NSG on Friday conducted a mock drill aimed to thwart a hostage crisis onboard a river cruise in Assam.

The exercise was undertaken by the federal contingency force at Pandu Port on the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati along with personnel drawn from the state police, administration, its local commando unit, Inland Waterways Authority of India, National Disaster Response Force, Assam Inland Water Transport and fire department authorities, the NSG said.

"In light of the growing popularity of river cruises as a tourist attraction and increasing threat to public safety, the exercise simulated a complex hostage scenario, involving potential terrorists and improvised explosive devices aboard a cruise vessel," it said.

The objective of the exercise was to assess "rapid response" capabilities, refine "intervention strategies" bolster coordination of NSG with multiple agencies of the state, and ensure a "unified and efficient" approach to neutralising threats on inland water transport.

The NSG was raised in 1984 as the specialised 'black cat' commandos force for undertaking counter-terrorist and counter-hijack operations.

