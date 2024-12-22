Silchar (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): In a significant drug bust, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in collaboration with the Cachar district police, seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin in a late-night operation on Saturday in Silchar.

The operation was conducted on Silcoori Road by a joint team led by STF Chief Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The team apprehended Sahil Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Sonai in Cachar district, who was allegedly transporting the narcotics on a motorcycle.

"We apprehended Sahil Ahmed Laskar from Sonai of Cachar district, while he was transporting narcotics. We recovered and seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin from his possession," said Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

The motorcycle used in the transportation was also taken into custody as part of the investigation. Further investigations are underway to uncover the supply chain and potential accomplices involved in the illicit operation.

Meanwhile, on December 12, Police in Assam's Sribhumi district recovered and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets from a secret compartment in a car and apprehended five individuals.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Protim Das of Sribhumi district stated that acting on reliable intelligence, the Sribhumi district police conducted an overnight anti-narcotics operation in the Anglabazar area under the Badarpur police station on Wednesday night.

"During the operation, a police team intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01FL-7370 and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets from the secret chamber of the vehicle," SP Das said.

The operation was led by the Superintendent of Police, Sribhumi district.

The five apprehended persons, all from the Sribhumi district, were identified as Abdul Sadik, Amiruddin, Anamuddin, Ziaul Haque, and Kamrup Haque.

SP Das further mentioned that the vehicle had come from Champhai district in Mizoram.

"Legal action has been initiated to investigate both the forward and backward linkages," Das added. (ANI)

