Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Assam Rifles' meticulously crafted training programs have yielded remarkable results this year, enabling numerous youth to join the Armed Forces, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) said in a statement.

In the challenging environment of Manipur, where opportunities are scarce, the Assam Rifles has stood as a pillar of support for the region's youth. Through its sustained efforts to train and prepare candidates for Armed Forces recruitment, the force has opened doors to a brighter future for many.

The rigorous Physical Training (PT) sessions built endurance, strength and agility. Weapon familiarisation provided practical exposure to weapon handling and basic firing drills, instilling confidence and discipline among the aspirants. To ensure mental preparedness, Psychological Preparation sessions enabled candidates to overcome barriers, develop a soldier's mindset and handle stress during the selection process. Focused lessons in General Knowledge (GK) and Current Affairs kept participants updated with relevant information, a crucial aspect of the written exams and interviews. Additionally, high-quality study materials and coaching curated by Assam Rifles instructors covered all syllabus requirements through structured sessions, giving candidates a strong academic foundation.

In 2024, the Assam Rifles (South) launched an initiative to prepare local youth for Agniveer, SSC (GD), and Territorial Army recruitment. The results have been remarkable given the region's socio-political challenges. In Agniveer Recruitment, 445 candidates were sponsored, 218 received coaching, and 120 passed, achieving a pass percentage of 27 per cent. In SSC (GD), 436 candidates were sponsored, 294 received coaching, and 102 passed, marking a pass percentage of 23 per cent. In Territorial Army Recruitment, 170 candidates were sponsored, 182 received coaching, and 58 passed, with a pass percentage of 34 per cent.

The training was made accessible across districts like Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, and Chandel, with both short-term crash courses and long-term programmes. Under the guidance of expert trainers known for their commitment and precision, candidates received personalised attention and hands-on preparation.

Despite the region's volatile socio-political environment, the Assam Rifles ensured secure venues, uninterrupted training, and the safety of candidates, even in remote areas. These efforts highlight the Assam Rifles' steadfast commitment to empowering the youth of Manipur. The force's motto, "Friends of the Hill People," continues to inspire hope, unity, and resilience in the region. (ANI)

