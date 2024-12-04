Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal within the Golden Temple premises.

He stated that the incident underscores a "complete breakdown of law and order" under the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Pregnant Woman Locked for 7 Days and Tied by In-Laws After Refusing Forced Religious Conversion.

Chugh claimed that the incident revealed the "unchecked operations of violent elements" in the state. "If a person with Z-category security can be attacked, what safety can a common man expect in Punjab?" he questioned.

Such incidents, Chugh argued, have eroded public faith in the leadership of Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read | Naresh Balyan in Trouble: Delhi Police Seeks Arrest of AAP MLA in Fresh Case, Moves Court.

"In a sensitive border state like Punjab, where security should be a top priority, Maan has failed the people of Punjab on all fronts, he said.

Calling for a thorough and impartial investigation, Chugh demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI or the NIA to uncover the "disruptive elements" involved.

Earlier this morning, an assassination attempt was made on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar. Badal was performing penance as part of the religious punishment, or 'tankaiah,' pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib for him citing the "mistakes" and "some decisions" taken by SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

Badal was performing 'sewadar' duties at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a placard around his neck, observing the 'tankaiah' punishment, when a man opened fire at the SAD leader. However, the former deputy CM Badal was not hurt as the bulllet hit the wall.

The attacker identified as Narain Singh Chaura was immediately nabbed by the police.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack earlier today and ordered a "thorough" probe into the incident.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Due to the alertness of Punjab Police personnel, a major tragedy was averted. The accused was arrested on the spot. I am in touch with senior police officials and the DGP. I have instructed them to conduct a thorough investigation," Mann said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)