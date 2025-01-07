Mysuru (Karnataka), Jan 7 (PTI) The call for Mysuru Bandh to protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly insulting the architect of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar, was a total, as shops and business establishments remained shut on Tuesday.

The call for bandh was given by Dr B R Ambedkar Abhimanigala Horata Samiti, which was supported by various Dalit and backward caste organisations.

The shops were shut and the city bus services were hit, bringing the city to a halt.

With placards, posters and banners, the agitators gathered near the bus stand and raised slogans. They also burnt Shah's effigy.

The ruling Congress too joined the protestors and shouted slogans against the Union Home Minister.

