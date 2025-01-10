North Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], January 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP and National General Secretary of the party's Yuva Morcha, Raju Bista on Friday visited the Indo-Bangladesh border under Chopra block in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Following his visit, he emphasised the crucial role played by BSF jawans in maintaining peace and security in the country. Bista asserted that the India-Bangladesh border is safe, adding that he had come here to boost the morale of the BSF Jawans.

"While standing here amid the BSF jawans, I would like to give a message to India that the India-Bangladesh border is safe and BSF jawans, who safeguard the country under difficult situations, deserve all appreciation. I am here to boost their morale," he told ANI.

Reacting to allegations from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that BSF was allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter from Islampur, Sitai, Chopra, and many other regions and causing atrocities against women, Raju Bista said the remarks were not only an insult not to BSF but to India.

Responding to ANI over the allegations on the BSF, Raju Bista said, "Whatever happened in Bangladesh in the last few days, after the caretaker government came to power, Mamata didi had a lot of expectations from them that she would be able to change the demography of West Bengal. But this did not happen due to our BSF jawans. So, she is distressed."

"I would like to ask Mamata Didi, if there is a lapse by BSF at the border, it is your Police and administration in West Bengal. So, if you make their aadhaar Card, ration card, voter card and lay the blame on BSF jawans, a CM should avoid making such remarks. This is an insult not to BSF but to India," said Bista.

Earlier, retired additional director general (DG) of BSF Sanjiv Krishan Sood also rejected the claims made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that it does not deliberately allow any infiltrators to come in.

Sanjiv Krishan Sood said, "I reject the statement of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. BSF is doing its work properly and is doing its best under the circumstances. There could be several factors for the illegal entrance to come to India besides the normal economic factors. Often the troop density on the border is very low especially when there are times of elections, and lots of troops are withdrawn. So that leaves the border almost very thinly guarded."

BSF's increased surveillance along the unfinished India-Bangladesh Border to prevent infiltration, smuggling and trafficking amid instability in Bangladesh.

Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, the DIG PRO of South Bengal Frontier, said that the situation in the border is favourable, and the BSF understands their responsibility.

"In Jayantipur border, BSF is doing its duty, there is peace and there is no problem. We understand our responsibilities and the importance of them is also there and it is for all our youth. And all of us, for the proper implementation of our duties, remain committed and give our best," he told ANI.

He further added that security of borders is the supreme responsibility of the BSF.

"BSF is a responsible entity. The security of borders and the environment in the borders are the responsibility of BSF. It is a great responsibility and a challenge. Every young man understands this and to fulfil this responsibility, they put everything into duty with all his heart and soul. You can see the challenges, limitations and constraints. And in these circumstances, how all the members of BSF are fulfilling their duties," he said.

At the village in zero-line border between India and Bangladesh, Sohail Mandal from Jayantipur village said that although living there was cumbersome, they feel safe in the presence of the Border Security Force.

The Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier is dedicated to the security of India's border with Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, DIG (PRO) of South Bengal Frontier expressed pride in the efforts of the force and said, "Our jawans know their duty and are performing it with full dedication. We understand our responsibility and are committed to it."

Technological upgrades enhance border surveillance With growing concerns over illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, the BSF has adopted advanced technology to improve border security.

Types of smuggling Gold and human trafficking are mainly smuggled through the river border from Bangladesh. Items such as Indian silver, daily food products, textiles and cannabis are smuggled through India. The BSF faces special challenges during the monsoon and winter seasons, which include fog and heavy rains. The lack of lighting along the river makes it difficult for the BSF to spot smugglers, who are familiar with the best time to carry out their activities.

Technology and surveillance to tackle smuggling CCTV cameras have been installed along the river border and the BSF is using advanced technology such as sensors to spot when a person attempts to cross the border. (ANI)

