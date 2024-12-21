Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of PEDA Chairman Harvinder Singh Hanspal and offered condolences to his family.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Harvendra Singh Hanspal ji, former Rajya Sabha member. My heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends & loved ones. May Waheguru ji grants eternal peace to the departed soul," Amarinder Singh posted on X.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Woman Plots Husband's Murder With Lover, Aides in Faridabad; 1 Held.

Hanspal, who was for long years was in Congress, later joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Chief Minister recalled his association with AAP.

Also Read | GST Council Meet: Goods and Services Tax on Rice Kernels Slashed To Help Poor, No Hike in Tax for Salted Popcorn, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Former Rajya Sabha member from Punjab and PEDA Chairman Harvinder Singh Hanspal passed away. Very sad to hear. Hanspal Ji was a part of our party. We pray to God to give the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the family and loved ones to bear the pain. Waheguru Waheguru," Mann posted on X.

Hanspal was a Rajya Sabha member a former president of Punjab Congress. He joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2022 after he resigned from Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)